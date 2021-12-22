 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Worst Future NFL Franchises, Lakers Guard Austin Reaves, Plus Author Michael Wolff on Covering the Notorious

Plus, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions

By Ryen Russillo
Russillo shares his thoughts on the five worst franchises in the NFL (0:40) before he talks with Lakers guard Austin Reaves about his basketball journey, learning from LeBron James and Russell Westbrook, his game-winner vs. the Mavericks, and more (17:21). Then Ryen chats with journalist and author Michael Wolff about his new book, Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Damned, the Notorious—Twenty Years of Columns, Essays and Reporting, about covering Harvey Weinstein, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Rudy Giuliani, and Jeffrey Epstein, about his book Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, and more (40:02). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:02:42)

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Austin Reaves and Michael Wolff
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

