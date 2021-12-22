 clock menu more-arrow no yes

DeMar DeRozan’s MVP Push, Dave Wannstedt on Justin Fields, Bears-Vikings Recap

Plus, Jason gets into Cole Beasley being sidelined due to COVID-19 and taking to Instagram to bus-toss a vaccinated teammate

By Jason Goff
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


Jason begins the show by reminiscing about the time he thought he would die during an Atlanta snowstorm (00:28). DeMar DeRozan is making his case for NBA MVP, but the Bulls are having some injury issues with Alex Caruso’s sprained foot (09:13). Injuries combined with the NBA’s announcement that it won’t pause the season due to COVID-19 could pave the way for an odd 2022 across the league. Dave Wannstedt (NFL on Fox, NBC Sports Chicago) knows what it’s like to feel the pressure of being a head coach in Chicago. Jason gets Wanny’s unique insight on the development of Justin Fields, and what it’s like to be a highly coveted coaching candidate and take over an organization (24:52). Bears fans suffered through another nationally televised embarrassment last night, but Jason points out some of the bright spots to come out of the loss (51:21). Cole Beasley is sidelined due to COVID-19 and after deleting his Twitter, he took to Instagram to bus-toss a vaccinated teammate (01:07:05).

Host: Jason Goff
Guest: Dave Wannstedt
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill & Jessie Lopez

