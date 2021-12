Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the history of Utopia, and the differences between the U.K. version and the Amazon version (3:04). They follow by discussing character developments and petition for another season of the show (29:15).

For episode guides, further readings, and recommendations, check out the Sound Only syllabus here.

Hosts: Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify