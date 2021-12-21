 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fiery Matt Nagy, the Browns’ Big Picture, and the Bucs’ Receiver Issues

Kevin and Nora react to the Vikings’ ‘Monday Night Football’ victory

By Nora Princiotti and Kevin Clark
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


Kevin and Nora begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the Vikings’ MNF victory over the Bears and discuss Matt Nagy’s coaching tenure in Chicago. Then they talk about the Browns’ brutal loss to the Raiders and how it will affect the franchise this season and beyond. (23:44) Finally, they touch on Chris Godwin’s injury and what it means for the Bucs’ passing game (34:44).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

