Fiery Matt Nagy, the Browns’ Big Picture, and the Bucs’ Receiver Issues



Kevin and Nora begin the pod by sharing their reactions to the Vikings’ MNF victory over the Bears and discuss Matt Nagy’s coaching tenure in Chicago. Then they talk about the Browns’ brutal loss to the Raiders and how it will affect the franchise this season and beyond. (23:44) Finally, they touch on Chris Godwin’s injury and what it means for the Bucs’ passing game (34:44).

Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti

Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal

Production Assistance: Chris Sutton

