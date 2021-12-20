The Bulls Are Back, Bears-Vikings ‘MNF’ Preview, Appreciating LeBron’s Greatness



The Bulls finally returned to the court Sunday night after eight days off, and no one is happier than Jason Goff. He breaks down the Bulls’ victory over the Lakers and highlights why sports mean so much, especially when they’re abruptly taken away (00:44). The Bears are back on prime time tonight as the Vikings come to town for Monday Night Football. With several Bears players in health-and-safety protocols, Jason points out some of the key matchups that are still important in terms of evaluating this roster. The Vikings have been inconsistent all season long, but are they bad enough to lose to an undermanned Bears team? Will the Bears coaching staff let it fly as they enter desperation mode? Jason answers those questions and more (28:21). LeBron James is in his 19th NBA season, and there may not be many more opportunities to see him at the United Center. Jason takes a look back at LeBron’s career and talks about what he has appreciated the most about LeBron’s game over the years (38:04).

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

