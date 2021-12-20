 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Bulls Are Back, Bears-Vikings ‘MNF’ Preview, Appreciating LeBron’s Greatness

Jason also highlights why sports mean so much, especially when they’re abruptly taken away

By Jason Goff
Los Angeles Lakers v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images


The Bulls finally returned to the court Sunday night after eight days off, and no one is happier than Jason Goff. He breaks down the Bulls’ victory over the Lakers and highlights why sports mean so much, especially when they’re abruptly taken away (00:44). The Bears are back on prime time tonight as the Vikings come to town for Monday Night Football. With several Bears players in health-and-safety protocols, Jason points out some of the key matchups that are still important in terms of evaluating this roster. The Vikings have been inconsistent all season long, but are they bad enough to lose to an undermanned Bears team? Will the Bears coaching staff let it fly as they enter desperation mode? Jason answers those questions and more (28:21). LeBron James is in his 19th NBA season, and there may not be many more opportunities to see him at the United Center. Jason takes a look back at LeBron’s career and talks about what he has appreciated the most about LeBron’s game over the years (38:04).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

‘BMF’ and Authentic Portrayals of Black Fatherhood with Russell Hornsby

Plus, Russell provides insight into his role as Charles Flenory in the hit Starz show ‘BMF’

By Bakari Sellers

Wrapping Up Our Adele Journey With Juliet Litman. Plus, a Song Auction!

Juliet joins to discuss her Adele fandom and Nathan and Nora try to build a perfect EP

By Nora Princiotti, Nathan Hubbard, and 1 more

‘Station Eleven’ and Art in the Post-Apocalypse

Sean and Joanna discuss the new HBO Max series

By Sean Fennessey and Joanna Robinson

The Best TV Shows of 2021

Chris and Andy are joined by Sam Esmail to talk about ‘It’s a Sin,’ ‘The North Water,’ ‘Reservation Dogs,’ ‘Succession,’ ‘Dave,’ and ‘The White Lotus’

By Andy Greenwald and Chris Ryan

The Warriors Are the Most Fun Story in the NBA

Wos and Ethan Strauss also discuss where the Warriors’ young players stand and what makes Draymond Green so important to his team

By Wosny Lambre

Week 15 Recap: Saints Shut Out the Bucs, Packers Win a Close One, and Lions Upset the Cardinals

Plus, Kevin, Nora, and Ben discuss Green Bay barely beating the injury-riddled Ravens

By Kevin Clark, Nora Princiotti, and 1 more