We recap the Week 15 slate by giving out brand-new awards, including The Bermuda Triangle Award, The Super-Zero Award, The “Am I Reading the Bottom Ticker Wrong” Award, and more. Later we induct two players into the 2021 Fantasy Burn Book.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz (@dheifetz)​​ and Danny Kelly (@DannyBKelly)

Associate Producer: Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts