Christmas Dinner Draft After Dark

Night has fallen once again, and Dave, Chris, and Noelle have assembled for another late-night recording and their last challenge of the year: a Christmas dinner draft, with some truly startling combinations landing on the table

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Getty Images


Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

