Christmas Dinner Draft After Dark

Night has fallen once again, and Dave, Chris, and Noelle have assembled for another late-night recording and their last challenge of the year: a Christmas dinner draft, with some truly startling combinations landing on the table. Also discussed: what to wear to a baby’s 100-day celebration, using crumpets as hamburger buns, navigating Mad Cow Disease, and whether you can set any limits at all on what you’re willing to call a side dish once you’ve let lumpia in the door.
Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall
