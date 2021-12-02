Kevin Lee’s Surprise Release, Felicia Spencer’s Retirement, and Font v. Aldo Preview



Ariel, Chuck, and Petesy make their long-awaited return to discuss a flurry of MMA news, beginning with the UFC’s decision to unceremoniously part ways with former contender Kevin Lee. Then, the guys talk about Felicia Spencer’s retirement and what it means for the future of the women’s featherweight division (24:48) before breaking down Saturday’s bantamweight main event between Rob Font and José Aldo and its significance to the 135-lb. title picture (32:18). And of course, calls from the pound-for-pound best community in MMA (56:42).

Next Greenroom: Saturday, December 4, immediately following the end of Font v. Aldo. Download the Spotify Greenroom app TODAY to join the guys live!

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

Subscribe: Spotify