The 250th Episode of ‘The Dave Chang Show,’ With Bill Simmons

Our first guest ever, the Podfather himself, returns to recall the freewheeling days when this podcast was just a glimmer in Dave’s eye. Also considered: Stephen A. Smith, what makes a great show, remembering Tom Hanks movies vs. remembering notable life events, the perfectly sized dinner table, throwing a chain saw into a hot tub, Jon Favreau’s Dinner for Five, Ooni ovens vs. French bread pizzas, the potential death of season tickets, what a 22-year-old Dave Chang would do in 2021, wearing belts again, and burning down your entire neighborhood with the smoker Jimmy Kimmel gave you.
Host: Dave Chang
Guest: Bill Simmons
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall