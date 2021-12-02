 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

The filmmaker joins Juliet to discuss recent reality TV

By Juliet Litman
ABC


Juliet is joined by filmmaker Penny Lane to discuss Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. They talk about their favorites (3:13), each hometown date (5:57), and wrap things up with predictions for the remaining three men. Then, they switch gears to Season 4 of Selling Sunset and talk through Christine’s dramatic story lines, the new additions to the show, and all the guest appearances (26:50)!

Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Penny Lane
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In Bachelor Party

The Latest

Remembering Stephen Sondheim, ‘Hawkeye,’ and a Conversation With ‘Love Life’ Creator Sam Boyd

Chris and Andy also talk about ‘Get Back’

By Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald

Lincoln Riley, Brian Kelly, and the Shifting Paradigm of Coaching Power

What do two seismic college football coaching hires say about the overall football landscape?

By Kevin Clark

Can Zach LaVine and the Bulls Make the Leap Together?

For Chicago to make it back to the playoffs, and maybe even win a series for the first time since the Thibs era, it’ll need the former dunk champ to become an All-NBA player

By Zach Kram

How Soccer Lost America (Then Got It Back)

It took several decades, but Americans eventually lowered their defenses and welcomed the world’s game

By Brian Phillips

What’s Really Wrong With the Rams Offense?

Matthew Stafford was supposed to supercharge Sean McVay’s scheme. But the offense has become stagnant in recent weeks. What gives?

By Steven Ruiz

Coldplay—and Especially “Fix You”—Deserve a Better Legacy

Yes, the mammoth single became wildly overexposed. But it got so big only because it connected with such a large group of people—and is that such a bad thing?

By Michael Baumann