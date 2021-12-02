Penny Lane on Michelle’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season and ‘Selling Sunset’ S4

Juliet is joined by filmmaker Penny Lane to discuss Michelle’s season of The Bachelorette. They talk about their favorites (3:13), each hometown date (5:57), and wrap things up with predictions for the remaining three men. Then, they switch gears to Season 4 of Selling Sunset and talk through Christine’s dramatic story lines, the new additions to the show, and all the guest appearances (26:50)!
Host: Juliet Litman
Guest: Penny Lane
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes
