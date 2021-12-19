 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Hopeless Giants, Jets Can’t Finish Again, Plus Dan Graca

John also discusses the Mets catching up to the Yankees and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker

By John Jastremski
Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images


(01:23) — GIANTS: Are they the most hopeless franchise in the NFL?
(06:51) — JETS: Tale of two halves in loss to the Dolphins
(13:07) — Dan Graca stops by to talk Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, Buck Showalter and the Beatles!
(34:08) — Reaction to the rest of the Sunday slate, including the Lions shocking the Cardinals
(41:00) — CALLS: Giants crowd, Jets positives, Mets coming for the Yankees, and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker
(57:27) — Monday and Tuesday NFL picks with Jeff Money

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Dan Graca
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NFL

The Latest

Mariana van Zeller on ‘Trafficked’

Larry also weighs in on the omicron variant and his faith in the current political system while looking forward to 2022

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air

Jake Paul Wins Again…What Now? Plus, Derrick Lewis’s Emphatic End to 2021.

Petesy and Chuck react to another Jake Paul knockout of Tyron Woodley, tackling questions about Paul’s resilience and Woodley’s legacy

By Petesy Carroll, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Buck Showalter is a Home Run Hire for the Mets

JJ reacts to Buck Showalter being named Mets manager and why no team is having a better offseason than them

By John Jastremski

Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Ravens vs. Packers, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven react to the Chiefs’ Thursday night win over the Chargers and dissect the biggest matchups of the week

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are riding for the most anticipated movie event of the year and giving their spoiler-filled thoughts

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

The Hardy Boyz’s Legacy, Bianca Appreciation, and Rosenberg’s Reaction to MJF on Long Island

Rosenberg, SGG, and Dip talk about Jeff Hardy’s release and whether this spells the end of the road for the Hardy Boys in WWE

By Peter Rosenberg