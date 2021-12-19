Hopeless Giants, Jets Can’t Finish Again, Plus Dan Graca



(01:23) — GIANTS: Are they the most hopeless franchise in the NFL?

(06:51) — JETS: Tale of two halves in loss to the Dolphins

(13:07) — Dan Graca stops by to talk Zach Wilson, Robert Saleh, Buck Showalter and the Beatles!

(34:08) — Reaction to the rest of the Sunday slate, including the Lions shocking the Cardinals

(41:00) — CALLS: Giants crowd, Jets positives, Mets coming for the Yankees, and the Knicks’ treatment of Kemba Walker

(57:27) — Monday and Tuesday NFL picks with Jeff Money

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Dan Graca

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

