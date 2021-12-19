 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Mariana van Zeller on ‘Trafficked’

Larry also weighs in on the omicron variant and his faith in the current political system while looking forward to 2022

By Larry Wilmore: Black on the Air
Critics Choice Documentary Awards Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images


Larry weighs in on the omicron variant and his faith in the current political system while looking forward to 2022. He’s then joined by Mariana van Zeller, host of the National Geographic TV series Trafficked to talk about her early days in Portugal (19:11) and how the events surrounding the 9/11 attacks inspired her to be a journalist. Then they discuss how Trafficked was created and its production process (28:21) while touching on some of the show’s subject matter, including white supremacy, (37:00) crystal meth, (42:04) legalized marijuana, and much more.

Host: Larry Wilmore
Guest: Mariana van Zeller
Producer: Kaya McMullen
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

