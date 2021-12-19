Mariana van Zeller on ‘Trafficked’



Larry weighs in on the omicron variant and his faith in the current political system while looking forward to 2022. He’s then joined by Mariana van Zeller, host of the National Geographic TV series Trafficked to talk about her early days in Portugal (19:11) and how the events surrounding the 9/11 attacks inspired her to be a journalist. Then they discuss how Trafficked was created and its production process (28:21) while touching on some of the show’s subject matter, including white supremacy, (37:00) crystal meth, (42:04) legalized marijuana, and much more.

Host: Larry Wilmore

Guest: Mariana van Zeller

Producer: Kaya McMullen

Production Assistant: Chris Sutton

