Week 15 Preview: Colts vs. Patriots, Ravens vs. Packers, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven react to the Chiefs’ Thursday night win over the Chargers and dissect the biggest matchups of the week

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 15 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Chiefs’ Thursday night win over the Chargers (1:40). Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Colts-Patriots (5:07), Ravens-Packers (17:15), and highlight the Games That Need Games (35:11). Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 15 slate (53:45).

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

