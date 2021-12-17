 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Instant Reactions

The Midnight Boys are riding for the most anticipated movie event of the year and giving their spoiler-filled thoughts

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes
The Midnight Boys are riding for the most anticipated movie event of the year and giving their spoiler-filled thoughts on Spider-Man: No Way Home (07:17). They discuss the film’s early reception in being the biggest and best MCU film in a long time (25:46). They also discuss their favorite moments in the film, the big Easter eggs, the massive post-credits scene, and much more. Spoilers ahead, and enjoy the extra-large episode!

Hosts: Van Lathan, Charles Holmes
Producer: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

