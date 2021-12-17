Warriors GM Bob Myers on a Decade With Steph, Klay’s Progress, and How the Young Guys Fit In

Russillo shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers and analytics pushing teams to gamble on fourth down rather than settle for field goals (0:29). Then Ryen talks with longtime GM of the Golden State Warriors Bob Myers about Steph Curry’s 3-point record, deciding to extend Curry’s contract in 2012, the much-anticipated return of Klay Thompson, developing young players like Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Jordan Poole, and more (13:21). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (57:08).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guest: Bob Myers
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
