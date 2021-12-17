 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

COVID Chaos, Lineup Help, and Week 15 Bets

Plus, responding to listener emails, and another edition of Fantasy Court

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images


We attempt to parse through the wildest week of COVID-19 news in the 2021 NFL season and help you navigate what to do with your fantasy football roster this week. Then we offer up our favorites bets of the season before holding Fantasy Court and reading some listener emails.

News (0:35)
Bets (26:27)
Fantasy Court (55:48)
Listener Emails (59:53)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

