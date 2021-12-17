Time to Retire “Bing Bong,” Nets Deserve Some Love, Plus Week 15 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno



(00:59) — Chiefs-Chargers and major love for coach Brandon Staley

(06:07) — Kevin Durant keeps showing why he’s the best player in the NBA

(07:17) — Time for the Knicks to retire “Bing Bong”

(11:35) — Giants to bring back head coach Joe Judge?

(15:46) — Nets fans call out JJ for not showing them enough love

(24:13) — Old School vs. New School Week 15 NFL picks with Joe Benigno

(50:00) — Vegas Handicapper Art DiCesare with more NFL picks

(66:46) — Fantasy Advice with Jason Katz

Host: John Jastremski

Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

