Time to Retire “Bing Bong,” Nets Deserve Some Love, Plus Week 15 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

(00:59) — Chiefs-Chargers and major love for coach Brandon Staley
(06:07) — Kevin Durant keeps showing why he’s the best player in the NBA
(07:17) — Time for the Knicks to retire “Bing Bong”
(11:35) — Giants to bring back head coach Joe Judge?
(15:46) — Nets fans call out JJ for not showing them enough love
(24:13) — Old School vs. New School Week 15 NFL picks with Joe Benigno
(50:00) — Vegas Handicapper Art DiCesare with more NFL picks
(66:46) — Fantasy Advice with Jason Katz
Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson
