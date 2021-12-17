 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Time to Retire “Bing Bong,” Nets Deserve Some Love, Plus Week 15 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

Kevin Durant keeps showing why he’s the best player in the NBA, and it’s time for the Knicks to move past their early-season slogan

By John Jastremski
Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


(00:59) — Chiefs-Chargers and major love for coach Brandon Staley
(06:07) — Kevin Durant keeps showing why he’s the best player in the NBA
(07:17) — Time for the Knicks to retire “Bing Bong”
(11:35) — Giants to bring back head coach Joe Judge?
(15:46) — Nets fans call out JJ for not showing them enough love
(24:13) — Old School vs. New School Week 15 NFL picks with Joe Benigno
(50:00) — Vegas Handicapper Art DiCesare with more NFL picks
(66:46) — Fantasy Advice with Jason Katz

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

