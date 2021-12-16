We’re in the Middle of a Pandemic, So Why Do We Love ‘Station Eleven’ So Much?

Chris and Andy talk a bit about the poor performance of West Side Story at the box office (1:00) before getting into one of their favorite shows of the year, Station Eleven. They talk about what makes this pandemic show bearable to watch even in the middle of a pandemic (18:55) and the inspirations it took from shows like Lost and The Leftovers (31:24) before getting into a spoiler-y discussion of the first three episodes (40:10).
Hosts: Chris Ryan and Andy Greenwald
Producer: Kaya McMullen
