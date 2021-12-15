Are the Packers Going to Win the NFC?

Kevin is joined by former Packers WR and The Ringer’s own James Jones to discuss the Packers’ chances of winning the title, playing playoff football in Green Bay, and his Super Bowl prediction. Then Kevin is joined by Danny Kelly and Steven Ruiz to walk back some early hot takes and make some new ones as the season comes to a close.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: James Jones, Danny Kelly, Steven Ruiz
Associate Producer: Stefan Anderson
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
