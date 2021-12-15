Previewing the Biggest Matchups of Week 15 and Wondering What Impact COVID Will Have

Warren and Ben begin by looking at the rising COVID-19 cases across the league and what it could mean for the rest of the season (1:00). Then, they wonder how the Colts will fare against Mac Jones and the Patriots’ underrated passing offense (12:00) and discuss whether the Saints defense will continue to give Tom Brady problems (29:00). Plus, a look-ahead at Falcons-49ers (36:00), WFT-Eagles (47:00), and TNF (55:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
Subscribe: Spotify