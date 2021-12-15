 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Previewing the Biggest Matchups of Week 15 and Wondering What Impact COVID Will Have

Warren and Ben wonder how the Colts will fare against Mac Jones and the Patriots, discuss whether the Saints defense will continue to give Tom Brady problems, and look ahead to Falcons-49ers, WFT-Eagles, and ‘TNF’

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
New England Patriots v Buffalo Bills Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images


Warren and Ben begin by looking at the rising COVID-19 cases across the league and what it could mean for the rest of the season (1:00). Then, they wonder how the Colts will fare against Mac Jones and the Patriots’ underrated passing offense (12:00) and discuss whether the Saints defense will continue to give Tom Brady problems (29:00). Plus, a look-ahead at Falcons-49ers (36:00), WFT-Eagles (47:00), and TNF (55:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

