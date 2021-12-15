‘Arcane,’ ‘Succession’ Finale, and the Free Larry Hoover Concert



Justin Charity and Micah Peters open by discussing the Season 3 finale of Succession (1:42) and the Free Larry Hoover concert (10:54) and then share their thoughts on Arcane (17:06). They follow by briefly recapping the cancellation of the live adaption of Cowboy Bebop and continue to marvel on why they have enjoyed Arcane so far (33:40).

