 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Steph Makes History at MSG

Plus, Kim Jones on Joe Judge, Zach Wilson, and the state of New York football

By John Jastremski
Golden State Warriors v New York Knicks Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images


JJ opens with recapping Steph Curry’s historic night and another Knicks loss (01:08) before getting to the Giants potentially bringing back Joe Judge for another season (06:55). Then, he is joined by the NFL Network’s Kim Jones to talk about what to expect for the Giants during the offseason, the Jets and Zach Wilson’s development and the Bills’ chances in the AFC East (13:35). Next, he reacts to another round of Ask Me Anything (41:28) before completing this week’s edition of Trivia Q&A With JJ (62:21).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Kim Jones
Producer: Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In NBA

The Latest

Fantasy Suite Week, Romantic Food Fights in Bed, and Final Rose Predictions

Juliet and Callie break down each fantasy suite date, weigh the merits of horseback riding and eating in bed, and disagree about who Michelle could (and should) ultimately pick

By Juliet Litman

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: The End of the Road

As always, the Fantasy Suites dates are equal parts complicated and cringeworthy, and yet it’s up to Michelle to figure out what it all means

By Jodi Walker
Play

‘The Bachelorette’ Recap: Michelle Goes to Fantasy Suites

Amelia breaks down Michelle’s dates with Brandon, Joe, and Nayte

By Amelia Wedemeyer
Play

Steph Curry Just Broke the 3-Point Record and He’s Not Even Close to Finished

We take a look at Steph’s incredible rise up the leaderboard

By Zach Kram

COVID-19 in the NFL, Rams Beat the Cardinals, and Micah Parsons’s Impact

Jason, James, and Ryan share their insights on how NFL players and coaches can handle COVID situations within their teams heading into the playoffs

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and 1 more

Jalen Green, Franz Wagner, and Joshua Giddey

J. Kyle Mann and Tjarks are back for another edition of ‘Upside High’ in which they take a look at young prospects around the NBA

By J. Kyle Mann and Jonathan Tjarks