Steph Makes History at MSG



JJ opens with recapping Steph Curry’s historic night and another Knicks loss (01:08) before getting to the Giants potentially bringing back Joe Judge for another season (06:55). Then, he is joined by the NFL Network’s Kim Jones to talk about what to expect for the Giants during the offseason, the Jets and Zach Wilson’s development and the Bills’ chances in the AFC East (13:35). Next, he reacts to another round of Ask Me Anything (41:28) before completing this week’s edition of Trivia Q&A With JJ (62:21).

