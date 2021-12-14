 clock menu more-arrow no yes

COVID-19 in the NFL, Rams Beat the Cardinals, and Micah Parsons’s Impact

Jason, James, and Ryan share their insights on how NFL players and coaches can handle COVID situations within their teams heading into the playoffs

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Los Angeles Rams v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the Tuesday NFL pod by sharing their insights on how NFL players and coaches can handle COVID situations within their teams heading into the playoffs. Then they dissect the Rams’ impressive win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football and how defenses are scheming against Kyler Murray (13:14). Next they talk about the Chicago Bears’ woes (28:14), Dak Prescott’s recent performances (35:52), and Micah Parsons’s impressive development within the Cowboys’ defense this season (40:41). Finally, James and Ryan wrap everything up by discussing the AFC North playoff race and the state of the Steelers heading toward the end of the season (48:35).

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

