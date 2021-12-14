 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘And Just Like That ...’ Review, Peloton Controversy, and Dramatic Ending. Plus, Spider-Man Couple Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Juliet and Amanda run through the ‘Sex and the City’ reboot and discuss this new chapter of life for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Juliet and Amanda run through the Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That … and discuss this new chapter of life for Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte. Then, they further break down all aspects of the show, from Carrie podcasting to the friend group without Samantha to Big dying after a ride on the Peloton (0:52). Later, they touch on new Hollywood couple Zendaya and Tom Holland and their Spider-Man: No Way Home press tour (40:54).

Hosts: Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins
Associate Producer: Erika Cervantes

