The Dave Chang Show Gift Guide, Part II



Dave, Chris, and Noelle return for the big reveal of their deeply researched, still-buyable tripartite gift guide, covering all the essentials for the ones you love and the ones you maybe don’t love so much. Phoning it in? We’ve got you. Shooting for thoughtful but not oppressively generous? We’ve got you there, too. Going for a once-in-a-decade, life-altering display of affection? This is the episode for you!

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying

Guest: Noelle Cornelio

Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

