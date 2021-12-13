 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Dave Chang Show Gift Guide, Part II

Dave, Chris, and Noelle cover all the essentials for the ones you love and the ones you maybe don’t love so much

By Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Rimessa Roscioli - A Modern Corner For Food And Wine In An Ancient City Photo by David Silverman/Getty Images


Dave, Chris, and Noelle return for the big reveal of their deeply researched, still-buyable tripartite gift guide, covering all the essentials for the ones you love and the ones you maybe don’t love so much. Phoning it in? We’ve got you. Shooting for thoughtful but not oppressively generous? We’ve got you there, too. Going for a once-in-a-decade, life-altering display of affection? This is the episode for you!

Hosts: Dave Chang and Chris Ying
Guest: Noelle Cornelio
Associate Producer: Sasha Ashall

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

