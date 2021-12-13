 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Trent Dilfer on Lessons From Brady vs. Bills and Elway vs. This Generation. Plus F1 With Kevin Clark

Ryen and Trent also discuss Justin Herbert’s deep ball, thoughts on Russell Wilson’s performance since his return, and Urban Meyer and the Jaguars organization

By Ryen Russillo and Kevin Clark
Buffalo Bills v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on what we learned from the Bills’ overtime loss to the Buccaneers, the Bengals’ overtime loss to the 49ers, and Ravens-Steelers (0:41). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about Bills-Buccaneers, Justin Herbert’s deep ball, thoughts on Russell Wilson’s performance since his return, comparing QB generations, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars organization, and more (9:37). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark for Going Abroad. They discuss the final race of the F1 season, the Abu Dhabi Gran Prix; world champion Max Verstappen; and the controversy that followed the race (51:12). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:11:53).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer and Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

Champions League Draw Reaction (Take 2), Madrid Derby, and More

Musa and Ryan also take a quick trip around some of the weekend’s big results, including Liga MX and the MLS Cup, the Madrid Derby and Betis flying high in La Liga

By Musa Okwonga and Ryan Hunn

The Worst Possible Playoff Matchups for the Top Eight Super Bowl Contenders

At long last, the postseason picture is starting to clear up. Who do the NFL’s best teams want to avoid come January?

By Steven Ruiz

Favorites Continue Their Turnaround and Overs Have a Big Week

Warren and Chris also take and in-depth look into being a professional gambler

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

The Remarkable Evolution of Tom Wambsgans

Once a total outsider, Shiv Roy’s husband endured episode after episode of ridicule, gradually culminating in a season finale that may have shaken the fundamental premise of ‘Succession’

By Katie Baker

The ‘Succession’ Season 3 Exit Survey

Discussing the result of Kendall’s arc, whether Greg might actually become Luxembourgian royalty, and that heart-stopping shoulder touch from Logan to Tom

By The Ringer Staff

Seven NBA Observations As Trade Season Draws Near

The Jazz are changing their tune, Brandon Boston Jr.’s quick rise for the Clippers, the Celtics’ existential crisis, and much more from around the league

By Kevin O'Connor