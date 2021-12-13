Trent Dilfer on Lessons From Brady vs. Bills and Elway vs. This Generation. Plus F1 With Kevin Clark

Russillo shares his thoughts on what we learned from the Bills’ overtime loss to the Buccaneers, the Bengals’ overtime loss to the 49ers, and Ravens-Steelers (0:41). Then Ryen talks with Super Bowl champion Trent Dilfer about Bills-Buccaneers, Justin Herbert’s deep ball, thoughts on Russell Wilson’s performance since his return, comparing QB generations, Urban Meyer and the Jaguars organization, and more (9:37). Then Ryen is joined by Kevin Clark for Going Abroad. They discuss the final race of the F1 season, the Abu Dhabi Gran Prix; world champion Max Verstappen; and the controversy that followed the race (51:12). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:11:53).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Trent Dilfer and Kevin Clark
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
