This week, Warren and Chris examine why favorites and overs have started to hit after a slow start to the season (1:00). Then, an in-depth look into being a professional gambler (12:00) and deep dives into both OT games from Week 14 (16:00). Plus, discussing the Cowboys’ injury woes (44:00) and a preview of MNF (56:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

