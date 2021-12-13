Bears-Packers Recap, Matt Nagy Needs to Go Today, Plus Your Phone Calls



Following another prime-time loss to the Packers, Jason explains why Matt Nagy should not be allowed to enter Halas Hall on Monday morning (03:07). From questionable decisions to punting on fourth-and-1 to not helping out rookie tackle Teven Jenkins, Nagy once again made several questionable decisions that directly affected the game. Jason tries to get to the bottom of what happened to the run game, and what’s going on with Allen Robinson. In our voicemail segment, Jason takes your stream-of-consciousness Bears phone calls (33:54) on Sean Desai, picking a new team to root for, and the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Host: Jason Goff

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

