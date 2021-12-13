 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bears-Packers Recap, Matt Nagy Needs to Go Today, Plus Your Phone Calls

Jason’s phone calls include questions about Sean Desai, picking a new team to root for, and the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak

By Jason Goff
Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images


Following another prime-time loss to the Packers, Jason explains why Matt Nagy should not be allowed to enter Halas Hall on Monday morning (03:07). From questionable decisions to punting on fourth-and-1 to not helping out rookie tackle Teven Jenkins, Nagy once again made several questionable decisions that directly affected the game. Jason tries to get to the bottom of what happened to the run game, and what’s going on with Allen Robinson. In our voicemail segment, Jason takes your stream-of-consciousness Bears phone calls (33:54) on Sean Desai, picking a new team to root for, and the Bulls’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify

