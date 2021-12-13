Week 14 Recap: Bucs Beat the Bills in OT, Niners Pick Up an Important Road Win, and the Chiefs Rout the Raiders Again

Kevin and Nora are joined by Benjamin Solak to discuss the Buccaneers and Niners winning in overtime, the Ravens’ injury woes continuing with Lamar Jackson leaving the game early in a loss to the Browns, and much more (2:55). Then Steven Ruiz joins to talk about the Chiefs blowing out the Raiders again and whether this performance means the Chiefs offense is getting back on track (52:30).
Hosts: Kevin Clark and Nora Princiotti
Guests: Benjamin Solak and Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Isaiah Blakely
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
