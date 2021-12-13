 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Weekly Tradition of Bad NY Football and the Knicks Continue to Slump

Plus, Jared Smith joins the show to talk Bad Beats, ‘Monday Night Football,’ and Super Bowl favorites

By John Jastremski
New York Giants v Los Angeles Chargers Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


With all the parity in the NFL, JJ opens by discussing the lack of it in New York, starting with the Jets and their losing effort and the lack of growth from Zach Wilson (2:50) and then the Giants’ loss to the Chargers and why they should clean house (6:05), followed by discussing the Knicks’ losing streak (10:18). Then, he recaps Sunday’s NFL slate (13:29) before answering some listener voicemails (23:20). Next, he is joined by Pickswise’s Jared Smith to talk late line moves, bad beats, and a preview of Monday Night Football (39:32).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Jared Smith
Producers : Stefan Anderson

