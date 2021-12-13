The Weekly Tradition of Bad NY Football and the Knicks Continue to Slump



With all the parity in the NFL, JJ opens by discussing the lack of it in New York, starting with the Jets and their losing effort and the lack of growth from Zach Wilson (2:50) and then the Giants’ loss to the Chargers and why they should clean house (6:05), followed by discussing the Knicks’ losing streak (10:18). Then, he recaps Sunday’s NFL slate (13:29) before answering some listener voicemails (23:20). Next, he is joined by Pickswise’s Jared Smith to talk late line moves, bad beats, and a preview of Monday Night Football (39:32).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Jared Smith

Producers : Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify