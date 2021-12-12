Oliveira Stops Destiny, Pena Shocks the World, the Suga’ Show Continues: Recapping a Crazy UFC 269



Live from Spotify Greenroom, Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and Petesy Carroll react to an insane UFC 269, beginning with Charles Oliveira’s lightweight title defense against fan-favorite Dustin Poirier. The guys discuss Oliveira’s crazy winning streak, if this was really Poirier’s last title shot and all the possibilities at 155 pounds as we head into 2022. Then, 3PAC lose their minds over Julianna Pena’s historic upset of Amanda Nunes, discussing the different motivations of Pena and Nunes, as well as how tonight’s result might affect Kayla Harrison’s future. Plus, much more on another win for the “Unranked Champion” Sean O’Malley, Cody Garbrandt’s future, Kai Kara-France, Dominick Cruz, Tai Tuivasa and calls!

Next episode: Thursday, December 16, to preview Paul-Woodley 2 and Lewis-Daukaus.

Hosts: Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, Petesy Carroll

Producer: Troy Farkas

