Week 14 Preview: Bills vs. Bucs, Rams vs. Cardinals, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 14 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Vikings’ Thursday night win over the Steelers (1:40). Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Bills-Bucs (5:07) Rams-Cardinals (17:15), Cowboys-WFT (28:51), and highlight the Games That Need Games (38:05). Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 14 slate (53:33).
Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS