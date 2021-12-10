 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Week 14 Preview: Bills vs. Bucs, Rams vs. Cardinals, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven react to the Vikings’ win over the Steelers and dissect the biggest matchups of the week

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and Steven Ruiz
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images


Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven begin their Week 14 Friday Walk Through by sharing their reactions to the Vikings’ Thursday night win over the Steelers (1:40). Then they dissect the biggest matchups of the week, including Bills-Bucs (5:07) Rams-Cardinals (17:15), Cowboys-WFT (28:51), and highlight the Games That Need Games (38:05). Finally, they wrap everything up with Gimme a Reason, in which they deliver their takes on the rest of the Week 14 slate (53:33).

Hosts: Benjamin Solak, Kaelen Jones, Steven Ruiz
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

