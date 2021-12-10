 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4

Mallory and Joanna talk about the evolution of character themes and the dynamics at play

By Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Disney/Marvel


Did someone say party? Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson are back to dance their way through Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ and give their analysis (12:12). They talk about the evolution of character themes and the dynamics at play (30:04), and weigh in on the notorious quarter trick (67:46) and the big emotional beats between Clint and Kate (78:09). Later, they go Easter-egg hunting and answer your mailbag questions.

Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In TV

The Latest

Week 14 Preview: Bills vs. Bucs, Rams vs. Cardinals, and a Look at the Rest of the Slate

Benjamin, Kaelen, and Steven react to the Vikings’ win over the Steelers and dissect the biggest matchups of the week

By Ben Solak, Kaelen Jones, and 1 more

Oliveira vs. Poirier Preview, Pena’s Chances Against Nunes, Garbrandt’s Flyweight Debut

Plus, the guys discuss Sean O’Malley’s peculiar placement on the main card and whether Dominick Cruz can ever get back to championship form

By Ariel Helwani, Chuck Mindenhall, and 1 more

Our 2022 MLB Wish List

Plus, Baumann and Kram give their Hall of Fame selection reactions

By Michael Baumann and Zach Kram

Breaking Down the Gang of .500

Chris and Seerat examine the season’s most average teams and discuss which has the best chance of bucking the status quo and breaking out of the .500 gang

By Chris Ryan and Seerat Sohi

Will the Real Anthony Davis Please Stand Up, Imagining Ben Simmons With the Spurs, and the Mess in Indiana

Verno and KOC also take a deeper look at the Lakers’ roster and coaching staff and identify all the issues they’ve had this season

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees on Staying, Plus an Early Look at 2022 NBA Free Agency With John Hollinger

Ryen also talks to Hollinger about his recent article on the Thunder

By Ryen Russillo