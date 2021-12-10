Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episode 4

Did someone say party? Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson are back to dance their way through Episode 4 of ‘Hawkeye’ and give their analysis (12:12). They talk about the evolution of character themes and the dynamics at play (30:04), and weigh in on the notorious quarter trick (67:46) and the big emotional beats between Clint and Kate (78:09). Later, they go Easter-egg hunting and answer your mailbag questions.
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
