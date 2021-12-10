The Giants Need Russell Wilson, Knicks Trade Rumors, Plus Week 14 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno



JJ opens with the Vikings’ wild win over the Steelers and Rutgers’ buzzer-beater to upset no. 1 Purdue (00:46). Then he gets into why the Giants need to go big-game hunting for a star QB this offseason (06:26) and why the Knicks feel a little stale, which is leading to trade rumors (11:38). Next, JJ and Joe Benigno give out their Old School vs. New School Week 14 NFL Picks (17:08). And finally, he chats with handicapper Art DiCesare about his favorite NFL and CFB Playoff plays (41:12) before closing it out with some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (59:02).

