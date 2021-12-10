 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Giants Need Russell Wilson, Knicks Trade Rumors, Plus Week 14 NFL Picks With Joe Benigno

Plus, JJ talks about the Vikings’ wild win over the Steelers and Rutgers’ buzzer-beater to upset no. 1 Purdue

By John Jastremski
JJ opens with the Vikings’ wild win over the Steelers and Rutgers’ buzzer-beater to upset no. 1 Purdue (00:46). Then he gets into why the Giants need to go big-game hunting for a star QB this offseason (06:26) and why the Knicks feel a little stale, which is leading to trade rumors (11:38). Next, JJ and Joe Benigno give out their Old School vs. New School Week 14 NFL Picks (17:08). And finally, he chats with handicapper Art DiCesare about his favorite NFL and CFB Playoff plays (41:12) before closing it out with some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (59:02).

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, and Jason Katz
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

