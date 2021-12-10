‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets for Week 14



We pitch each other on our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets.

Join our FanDuel daily fantasy contest andsSign up to play against us HERE!

Prop Bets (1:05)

Long-Shot Bets (32:14)

Don’t forget to sign up and compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel HERE.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts