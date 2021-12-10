 clock menu more-arrow no yes

‘Shark Tank’ Prop Bets for Week 14

The guys pitch each other on their favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of ‘Shark Tank’

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Detroit Lions v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images


We pitch each other on our favorite prop bets for the weekend’s games in the style of Shark Tank. Later, we offer up our favorite long-shot bets.

Prop Bets (1:05)
Long-Shot Bets (32:14)

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

