How Does the AFC East Explain Football in 2021?

Kevin is joined by Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic to discuss the Patriots and Bills, respectively.

By Kevin Clark
Tennessee Titans v New England Patriots Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images


Kevin is joined by Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald to discuss Mac Jones, Bill Belichick’s reconstituted swagger, and Josh McDaniels’s future coaching prospects. Then, Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic enters the fold and dissects Josh Allen’s development in Buffalo, the Nathan Peterman era, and how the Bills are keeping their edge heading into the last part of the season and beyond.

Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Andrew Callahan, Joe Buscaglia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal

