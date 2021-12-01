How Does the AFC East Explain Football in 2021?

Kevin is joined by Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald to discuss Mac Jones, Bill Belichick’s reconstituted swagger, and Josh McDaniels’s future coaching prospects. Then, Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic enters the fold and dissects Josh Allen’s development in Buffalo, the Nathan Peterman era, and how the Bills are keeping their edge heading into the last part of the season and beyond.
Host: Kevin Clark
Guests: Andrew Callahan, Joe Buscaglia
Associate Producer: Chris Sutton
Producer: Arjuna Ramgopal
