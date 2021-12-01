 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Should We Continue to Bet Against Teams Coming Off Byes? Plus: Why Unders Are an Attractive Position This Week.

Warren and Ben work backward through the biggest games of Week 13, beginning with Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Tennessee Titans Vs. New England Patriots At Gillette Stadium


Warren and Ben work backward through the biggest games of Week 13, beginning with Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game (2:00). Then, they wonder how the Chiefs offense will attack a resurgent Broncos defense (26:00) before discussing Chargers-Bengals and Justin Herbert’s unwillingness to push the ball downfield (43:00). Plus, Ben rants about the Rams defense (54:00) and previewing Thursday’s Saints-Cowboys game (1:12:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

