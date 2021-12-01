Should We Continue to Bet Against Teams Coming Off Byes? Plus: Why Unders Are an Attractive Position This Week.

Warren and Ben work backward through the biggest games of Week 13, beginning with Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game (2:00). Then, they wonder how the Chiefs offense will attack a resurgent Broncos defense (26:00) before discussing Chargers-Bengals and Justin Herbert’s unwillingness to push the ball downfield (43:00). Plus, Ben rants about the Rams defense (54:00) and previewing Thursday’s Saints-Cowboys game (1:12:00).
Hosts: Warren Sharp and Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon
