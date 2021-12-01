Chris Long on Brian Kelly and the Super Bowl Favorite. Plus, Matt Leinart on Lincoln Riley to USC

Russillo shares his thoughts on Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame to coach at LSU and why so few coaches can exit without criticism (0:38), before talking about the Suns’ win over the Warriors and marveling at the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (10:52). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long to discuss the Patriots’ strengths and weaknesses, the Bills’ fatal flaws, why Chris thinks the Packers will win the Super Bowl, and more (31:07). Then Ryen talks with USC legend Matt Leinart of Fox Sports about new USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the team’s bright future (1:08:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:32:30).
Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Long and Matt Leinart
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti
