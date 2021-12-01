 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Chris Long on Brian Kelly and the Super Bowl Favorite. Plus, Matt Leinart on Lincoln Riley to USC

Ryen also talks about the Suns’ win over the Warriors and marvels at the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards

By Ryen Russillo
USC Introduce Lincoln Riley Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images


Russillo shares his thoughts on Brian Kelly departing Notre Dame to coach at LSU and why so few coaches can exit without criticism (0:38), before talking about the Suns’ win over the Warriors and marveling at the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards (10:52). Then Ryen is joined by two-time Super Bowl champion Chris Long to discuss the Patriots’ strengths and weaknesses, the Bills’ fatal flaws, why Chris thinks the Packers will win the Super Bowl, and more (31:07). Then Ryen talks with USC legend Matt Leinart of Fox Sports about new USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the team’s bright future (1:08:51). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:32:30).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Chris Long and Matt Leinart
Producers: Kyle Crichton and Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / RSS

Next Up In The Ryen Russillo Podcast

The Latest

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap: An Echo and an Uncle

As Clint Barton and Kate Bishop morph into a functioning duo, the villains nipping at their heels begin to pile up

By Daniel Chin

Should We Continue to Bet Against Teams Coming Off Byes? Plus: Why Unders Are an Attractive Position This Week.

Warren and Ben work backward through the biggest games of Week 13, beginning with Monday night’s Patriots-Bills game

By Warren Sharp and Ben Solak

MLB’s Free Agency Arms Race Is Being Driven by a Surprising Group: Non-Playoff Teams

Contenders are always expected to make splashy signings this time of year. But so far this winter, the 11 biggest contracts handed out have come from teams that didn’t make the postseason. Where is this spending spree coming from? And what does it mean for next season?

By Zach Kram
Play

The 12 Defining Scenes From ‘The Sopranos’

Ringer contributor Adam Nayman revisits 12 key scenes from ‘The Sopranos’ that prove how funny, profound, and gut-wrenching the show could be

By Adam Nayman
Play

Should the Seahawks Blow It Up? With Mina Kimes

Plus, Mina and Kevin discuss the Patriots, bad tweets, and Urban Meyer

By Kevin Clark