Power-Ranking the Most Frustrating Players to Deal With in December



With only two weeks left before the fantasy playoffs, we power-rank the biggest question marks in the league and help you figure out what to do with them. Then we hold Fantasy Court and read some listener emails.

Sign up to play against us in our new FanDuel daily fantasy contest HERE!

Power Hour (2:53)

Fantasy Court (37:07)

Listener Emails (48:27)

Sign up and compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel here.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck

Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts