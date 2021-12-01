 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Power-Ranking the Most Frustrating Players to Deal With in December

We power-rank the biggest question marks in the league and help you figure out what to do with them

By Danny Heifetz and Danny Kelly
NFL: NOV 29 Seahawks at Washington Football Team Photo by Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images


With only two weeks left before the fantasy playoffs, we power-rank the biggest question marks in the league and help you figure out what to do with them. Then we hold Fantasy Court and read some listener emails.

Sign up to play against us in our new FanDuel daily fantasy contest HERE!

Power Hour (2:53)
Fantasy Court (37:07)
Listener Emails (48:27)

Sign up and compete against us in the Bad QB League on FanDuel here.

Email us at ringerfantasyfootball@gmail.com.

Hosts: Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and Craig Horlbeck
Producer: Craig Horlbeck

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts

Next Up In Fantasy Sports

The Latest

How Does the AFC East Explain Football in 2021?

Kevin is joined by Andrew Callahan from the Boston Herald and Joe Buscaglia from The Athletic to discuss the Patriots and Bills, respectively.

By Kevin Clark

No-Loss November for the Suns, Knicks and Nets Rotation Changes, and How Does MPJ’s Injury Impact Denver?

The guys also discuss the Bulls and Heat being punished for tampering

By Wosny Lambre, Rob Mahoney, and 1 more

Boutique Hotels, the Tiers of Maj, and Big Beard Problems

The kings of The Ringer discuss the Undertaker’s take on the greatest pro wrestlers of all time and open up the mailbag

By Peter Rosenberg

Chris Long on Brian Kelly and the Super Bowl Favorite. Plus, Matt Leinart on Lincoln Riley to USC

Ryen also talks about the Suns’ win over the Warriors and marvels at the Timberwolves’ Anthony Edwards

By Ryen Russillo

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Instant Reactions

Van and Charles share what they loved most about the action-packed episode and discuss the captivating introduction to Echo and the intriguing Kazi

By Van Lathan and Charles Holmes

‘Hawkeye’ Episode 3 Recap: An Echo and an Uncle

As Clint Barton and Kate Bishop morph into a functioning duo, the villains nipping at their heels begin to pile up

By Daniel Chin