 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Knicks-Nets Leaves Us Wanting More. Plus: Yankee Free-Agency Frustration and NFL With Ross Tucker

JJ also reacts to some listener voicemails

By John Jastremski
New York Knicks vs Brooklyn Nets Photo by Michelle Farsi/Getty Images


JJ opens from Barclays after the Nets’ win over the Knicks and shares why we need this matchup in the playoffs (00:42). Then, he gets into the frustration around the Yankees’ lack of activity in free agency (7:00) and Daniel Jones’s injury (11:57). Next, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (14:04) before chatting with former NFL lineman Ross Tucker about the AFC teams he believes in, the Mac Jones hype, Zach Wilson’s struggles, and more (32:10). Finally, he closes it out with a look ahead to Thursday Night Football (57:55).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski
Guest: Ross Tucker
Producer: Steve Ceruti

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Play

Should the Seahawks Blow It Up? With Mina Kimes

Plus, Mina and Kevin discuss the Patriots, bad tweets, and Urban Meyer

By Kevin Clark

Discussing Virgil Abloh’s Legacy and Impact

Justin and Micah talk about the death of Virgil Abloh and his impact and legacy on hip-hop, fashion, and the hypebeast decade

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters

Ballon d’Or, Looking Ahead to Manchester United vs. Arsenal, and More

There’s also love for Ellen White, who reached 100 caps and closed in on the all-time England goal-scoring record and flowers for Hope Powell

By Ian Wright

How the Spice Girls Took Over the Planet With Girl Power and “Wannabe”

Rob takes a journey deep into Spice World to figure out what made the fivesome the best selling all-female group in music history

By Rob Harvilla

Remembering Virgil Abloh and Stephen Sondheim

Frazier Tharpe joins Charles to reflect on the fashion designer and Grace shares her favorite Sondheim songs

By Charles Holmes and Grace Spelman

What’s J.K. Simmons’s Most Memorable Role?

The prolific actor reflects on ‘Spider-Man’ and ‘Whiplash,’ and discusses his upcoming films

By Kyle Brandt