Knicks-Nets Leaves Us Wanting More. Plus: Yankee Free-Agency Frustration and NFL With Ross Tucker



JJ opens from Barclays after the Nets’ win over the Knicks and shares why we need this matchup in the playoffs (00:42). Then, he gets into the frustration around the Yankees’ lack of activity in free agency (7:00) and Daniel Jones’s injury (11:57). Next, JJ reacts to some listener voicemails (14:04) before chatting with former NFL lineman Ross Tucker about the AFC teams he believes in, the Mac Jones hype, Zach Wilson’s struggles, and more (32:10). Finally, he closes it out with a look ahead to Thursday Night Football (57:55).

