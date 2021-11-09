 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Justin Fields Looks Good Despite Tough Loss, the Bills Are in Trouble, and the Chiefs Need to Go Back to the Lab

Plus: What’s Next for Jordan Love and Odell Beckham Jr.?

By Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Chicago Bears v Pittsburgh Steelers Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start their Week 9 recap by sharing their reactions to the thrilling MNF matchup between the Steelers and Bears. They then dissect the Bills’ and Cowboys’ big upset losses (13:29) and talk about how to reignite the Chiefs’ struggling offense (21:44). They wrap everything up by discussing Jordan Love’s debut start for the Packers (34:00), Odell Beckham Jr.’s future (39:30), and the best AFC and NFC teams (55:30).

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

