Justin Fields Looks Good Despite Tough Loss, the Bills Are in Trouble, and the Chiefs Need to Go Back to the Lab

Jason, James, and Ryan start their Week 9 recap by sharing their reactions to the thrilling MNF matchup between the Steelers and Bears. They then dissect the Bills’ and Cowboys’ big upset losses (13:29) and talk about how to reignite the Chiefs’ struggling offense (21:44). They wrap everything up by discussing Jordan Love’s debut start for the Packers (34:00), Odell Beckham Jr.’s future (39:30), and the best AFC and NFC teams (55:30).
Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, and Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
