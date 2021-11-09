 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Around the NFL With Kevin Clark, Big East Nostalgia With Dana O’Neil, Plus an AMA!

JJ also makes his Super Bowl picks and decides whether he’d rather buy stock in the Jets or the Giants

By John Jastremski and Kevin Clark
Las Vegas Raiders v New York Giants Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images


JJ opens with some thoughts on the Knicks and Nets early in the season (01:23) before reacting to the horrific officiating we saw during Monday Night Football (04:11). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about some observations halfway through the NFL season, updated Super Bowl picks, and whether he’d buy stock in the Giants or Jets (08:48). Next, JJ answers some AMA (ask me anything) voicemails (43:23). And finally, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil stops by to talk college hoops and her new book The Big East (78:59).

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Kevin Clark and Dana O’Neil
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

