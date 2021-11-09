Around the NFL With Kevin Clark, Big East Nostalgia With Dana O’Neil, Plus an AMA!



JJ opens with some thoughts on the Knicks and Nets early in the season (01:23) before reacting to the horrific officiating we saw during Monday Night Football (04:11). Then, he chats with The Ringer’s Kevin Clark about some observations halfway through the NFL season, updated Super Bowl picks, and whether he’d buy stock in the Giants or Jets (08:48). Next, JJ answers some AMA (ask me anything) voicemails (43:23). And finally, The Athletic’s Dana O’Neil stops by to talk college hoops and her new book The Big East (78:59).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Kevin Clark and Dana O’Neil

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify