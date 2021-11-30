 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

L.A. Rams’ Offensive Issues, Big Ben’s Leadership, NFL Families on Social Media, and the MVP Race

The guys also discuss the consistency of the Patriot way and show some love for Ryan’s new book, ‘Walking Miracle’

By Jason Goff, Ryan Shazier, and James Jones
Los Angeles Rams v Green Bay Packers Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images


Jason, James, and Ryan start the Tuesday NFL pod by dissecting the recent lackluster performances by Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams’ star-studded offense. Then they discuss the consistency of the Patriot way, Ben Roethlisberger’s lack of leadership, and how NFL players navigate social media issues with their families. They wrap everything up by trying to figure out the Vikings’ struggles, determine the leaders in the MVP discussion, and show some love for Ryan’s new book, Walking Miracle.

Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal

Subscribe: Spotify / Apple Podcasts / Stitcher / RSS

Next Up In The Ringer NFL Show

The Latest

Adele’s Vegas Residency, Adam McKay’s Vanity Fair Profile, and the Beatles Docuseries

Juliet and Amanda discuss Adele’s latest announcement and Disney+’s ‘Get Back’

By Juliet Litman and Amanda Dobbins

Running With T-Wolves, “Dirk” Valanciunas, and the Warriors Are Standing Their Ground

Verno and KOC also discuss underappreciated Rockets big man Christian Wood and debate what the team should do with John Wall

By Chris Vernon and Kevin O'Connor

‘Yellowstone’ Episodes 4-5 Recap

Chris and Ryen talk about the show’s perfect line delivery, breaking down Summer Higgins, and the three gods of Texas

By Chris Ryan and Ryen Russillo

The Ripple Effects of the Wildest Coaching Carousel in College Football History

Lincoln Riley is leaving Oklahoma for USC. Brian Kelly is leaving Notre Dame for LSU. Within the span of a couple days, the entire sport has been flipped on its head. What does it mean moving forward?

By Rodger Sherman

Has WWE Done Right by Kevin Owens? Plus, Austin Theory Stock on the Rise?

The guys also share which legend they would bring back in their current state for one more match

By Evan Mack

‘Succession’ Season 3 Power Rankings, Week 7: Cash Out and F--- Off

Roman’s dealing, Logan’s surviving, and Kendall—once again—is crying

By Andrew Gruttadaro