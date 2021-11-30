L.A. Rams’ Offensive Issues, Big Ben’s Leadership, NFL Families on Social Media, and the MVP Race

Jason, James, and Ryan start the Tuesday NFL pod by dissecting the recent lackluster performances by Matthew Stafford and the L.A. Rams’ star-studded offense. Then they discuss the consistency of the Patriot way, Ben Roethlisberger’s lack of leadership, and how NFL players navigate social media issues with their families. They wrap everything up by trying to figure out the Vikings’ struggles, determine the leaders in the MVP discussion, and show some love for Ryan’s new book, Walking Miracle.
Hosts: Jason Goff, James Jones, Ryan Shazier
Production Assistant: Chris Sutton
Additional Production Supervision: Arjuna Ramgopal
