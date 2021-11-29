 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Underdogs Have Hit at a Remarkable Rate. Is It Time to Bet Favorites Now?

Warren and Chris examine the trends of the season thus far, including how underdogs have performed and why home field advantage isn’t as significant as it used to be

By Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Carolina Panthers v Miami Dolphins Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images


Warren and Chris examine the trends of the season thus far, including how underdogs have performed and why home field advantage isn’t as significant as it used to be (2:00). Then they discuss the resurgent play of Tua Tagovailoa, who all of a sudden has the Dolphins back in the AFC playoff race (10:00), before wondering what the Bengals’ dominant win over the Steelers means for both teams’ futures (20:00). Plus, breaking down Mac Jones’s play ahead of the Patriots matchup against the Bills (31:00), looking at which teams are best suited for a playoff run (37:00), and previewing MNF (53:00).

Hosts: Warren Sharp and Chris Vernon
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

