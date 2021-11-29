 clock menu more-arrow no yes

A Beautiful Bears-less Weekend, the Bulls Have Some Issues, Fans Gone Wild, and RIP Virgil Abloh

Plus, Jason tries to make sense of that awful Thanksgiving game in Detroit, and how the Bears’ organizational incompetence has made Matt Nagy a sympathetic figure

By Jason Goff
Miami Heat v Chicago Bulls Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images


The Bears didn’t have to play on Sunday, and Jason and the city of Chicago rejoiced. Jason tries to make sense of that awful Thanksgiving game in Detroit, and how the Bears’ organizational incompetence has made Matt Nagy a sympathetic figure (4:25). The Bulls have dropped two of their last three, and officially have some issues. The lack of shooting has become worrisome when you begin to think about what this team’s ceiling could be in the Eastern Conference (30:07). In Outside the Chi, Jason takes a look at fan behavior across sports in the wake of LeBron James having two Pacers fans ejected earlier in the week (41:05). Plus, the hip-hop community lost a creative force today as Illinois native/fashion mogul Virgil Abloh died at the age of 41 (56:03).

Host: Jason Goff
Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

