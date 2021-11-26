Analyzing ‘Hawkeye’ Episodes 1 and 2

Mal and Joanna load up their quivers to dive headfirst into the double-episode premiere of the latest MCU limited series, Hawkeye (05:44). They break down Marvel’s approach to TV and why it is so unique (22:38) and even touch on the majesty of Rodgers: The Musical (72:46). Later Joanna is joined by series showrunner and executive producer Rhys Thomas to talk about bringing the show to life (and even a bit of LARPing) (1:41:29).
Hosts: Mallory Rubin and Joanna Robinson
Guest: Rhys Thomas
Producers: Steve Ahlman
Social: Jomi Adeniran
Additional Production: TD St. Matthew-Daniel and Arjuna Ramgopal
