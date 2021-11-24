 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Terrell Davis: From Backup to Hall of Famer. Plus, Wild CFB Coaching Buyouts and Russillo Travel Stories

Plus, Terrell talks about Jonathan Taylor and the state of the running back position and tells stories from his time at Georgia and with the Broncos

By Ryen Russillo
Philadelphia Eagles v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images


Ryen shares a couple of stories from his travels to Chicago and New York City (00:51) before getting into some of the crazy college football coaching buyouts and why we’ve become desensitized to them (10:55). Then, he chats with Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis about Jonathan Taylor and the state of the running back position, plus stories from his time at Georgia and with the Broncos—including two times he almost quit the game (18:59). Finally, Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:01:34).

Host: Ryen Russillo
Guests: Terrell Davis
Producers: Kyle Crichton, Steve Ceruti, and Brian H. Waters

