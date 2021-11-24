 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Preparing for Thanksgiving Football With Pies

Plus, the guys get into the most intriguing games on Sunday

By Warren Sharp, Ben Solak, and Joe House
Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images


It’s a special Thanksgiving episode, and we’re doling out blame pie to all the teams! We start with Bears-Lions and discuss why the QB play may lead to an apple turnover game (6:00). Then, we wonder whether the Cowboys can bounce back against the Raiders after a pumpkin game last week (18:00). We round out the Thursday slate with Bills-Saints in what may be the sweetest game of the day (35:00). Plus, the most intriguing games on Sunday (59:00) and ratings for all the pies.

Hosts: Warren Sharp, Joe House, Ben Solak
Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

Subscribe: Spotify

Next Up In Gambling

The Latest

DeMar DeRozan Is Hitting Fourth Gear

The longtime Raptor’s game looked passé at shooting guard, but now he’s reaching new heights as a power forward for the resilient Bulls

By Seerat Sohi

How Fox Sports’ Charissa Thompson Became a Huge Media Success

Charissa shares her most awkward interview stories, why working in the service industry made her a better interviewer, and more

By Kyle Brandt

Arsène Wenger on the New Film ‘Invincible’

Wrighty, Musa, and Ryan share their thoughts on the documentary

By Ian Wright, Musa Okwonga, and 1 more

‘House of Gucci’ and Top 5 Ridley Scott Movies

Plus, Chris Frierson joins to discuss his DMX documentary

By Sean Fennessey, Amanda Dobbins, and 1 more

Power-Ranking the Things We Are NOT Thankful For

Danny, Danny, and Craig rank the biggest fantasy fails of the season

By Danny Heifetz, Danny Kelly, and 1 more

Recapping ‘Cowboy Bebop’ and Remembering Young Dolph

Micah and Justin discuss their favorite scenes and characters of the live-adaptation series and close it out by discussing the loss of the late Young Dolph

By Justin Charity and Micah Peters