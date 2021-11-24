Preparing for Thanksgiving Football With Pies



It’s a special Thanksgiving episode, and we’re doling out blame pie to all the teams! We start with Bears-Lions and discuss why the QB play may lead to an apple turnover game (6:00). Then, we wonder whether the Cowboys can bounce back against the Raiders after a pumpkin game last week (18:00). We round out the Thursday slate with Bills-Saints in what may be the sweetest game of the day (35:00). Plus, the most intriguing games on Sunday (59:00) and ratings for all the pies.

Hosts: Warren Sharp, Joe House, Ben Solak

Producers: Craig Horlbeck, Steve Ceruti, and Mike Wargon

