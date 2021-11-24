Giants Get Rid of Garrett, Stugotz’s N.Y. Sports Session, Plus Thanksgiving/Week 12 Picks With Joe Benigno



JJ opens by discussing the Giants’ decision to fire Jason Garrett and the other fixes the franchise needs to make (01:43), the Jets going back to starting Zach Wilson (06:55), and recapping the Knicks’ win over the Lakers (08:51). Next, JJ talks with Meadowlark Media’s Jon “Stugotz” Weiner about their N.Y. upbringings, golf, and his career in radio (12:33). Then he answers his voicemails and does some Trivia Q&A With JJ (41:00) before Old School vs. New School Week 11 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (57:00). And finally, he closes it out with some more Week 11 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (87:00) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (106:24).

We always want to hear from you! Leave JJ a message on the Listener Line at 917-382-1151.

Follow JJ on Spotify Greenroom!

Host: John Jastremski

Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Jason Katz, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner

Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

Subscribe: Spotify