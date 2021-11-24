 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Giants Get Rid of Garrett, Stugotz’s N.Y. Sports Session, Plus Thanksgiving/Week 12 Picks With Joe Benigno

JJ also talks about the Jets going back to starting Zach Wilson and recaps the Knicks’ win over the Lakers

By John Jastremski
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images


JJ opens by discussing the Giants’ decision to fire Jason Garrett and the other fixes the franchise needs to make (01:43), the Jets going back to starting Zach Wilson (06:55), and recapping the Knicks’ win over the Lakers (08:51). Next, JJ talks with Meadowlark Media’s Jon “Stugotz” Weiner about their N.Y. upbringings, golf, and his career in radio (12:33). Then he answers his voicemails and does some Trivia Q&A With JJ (41:00) before Old School vs. New School Week 11 NFL picks with Joe Benigno (57:00). And finally, he closes it out with some more Week 11 NFL plays with handicapper Art DiCesare (87:00) and gets some fantasy advice from Jason Katz (106:24).

Host: John Jastremski
Guests: Joe Benigno, Art DiCesare, Jason Katz, Jon “Stugotz” Weiner
Producers: Steve Ceruti and Stefan Anderson

