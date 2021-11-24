Inside a Locker Room in Crisis



Jason opens the show by addressing the report that Matt Nagy will coach his last game for the Bears on Thursday (0:10). Whether Nagy moves on or not, there are still tons of organizational issues at hand. Jason explains why Bears fans have every reason to be skeptical that the club will find a suitable replacement at head coach. Patrick Mannelly (670 The Score/Longsnapper.com) played more games for the Chicago Bears than any player in team history. He’s seen a lot during his 16-year NFL career, so Jason asks him what players in the locker room are thinking after a day like today (20:00). Patrick had a front-row seat for some of the best moments in Bears history, but has also witnessed some of their biggest bungles (25:00). Plus, why don’t the Bears consult any of their former players on personnel decisions? Pat gives his unique perspective on what goes on behind closed doors at Halas Hall.

Host: Jason Goff

Guest: Patrick Mannelly

Producers: Steve Ceruti, Chris Tannehill, and Jessie Lopez

Subscribe: Spotify